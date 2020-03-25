Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jamie Collins feels similar to the rest of us.

The former New England Patriots linebacker, who signed with Matt Patricia’s Detroit Lions in free agency, can’t imagine quarterback Tom Brady wearing a different uniform. And even though Brady’s departure for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is certainly not breaking news, Collins can’t wrap his head around it.

“Oh, man. I still don’t believe it,” Collins said Tuesday during a conference call with reporters, as transcribed by USA Today. “It don’t feel real, man. I just can’t wait to see it. I need to see it on Sunday.”

Collins, who spent 4 1/2 seasons with Brady during two separate stints in New England, added while “it’s kind of weird,” he’s still “excited” to see what the 42-year-old signal-caller can do with his new team.

“I hope he gets (everything) he needs and deserves cause he definitely deserves it,” Collins said.

Collins revitalized his own career with a strong 2019 campaign in New England, which included three interceptions and seven sacks. It propelled Collins to a three-year deal worth $30 million with the Lions, which one NFL writer believes is among the worst deals in free agency.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images