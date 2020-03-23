Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mike Evans has managed to cement himself as one of the NFL’s top wide receivers despite dealing with mediocre quarterback play over six seasons in Tampa Bay.

Now, the Buccaneers star will be catching passes from the greatest signal-caller who’s ever lived.

Addressing the QB position this offseason was a clear priority for the Bucs, and they did that in spades by signing Tom Brady, who left the New England Patriots in free agency after 20 seasons with the franchise.

Brady evidently sees a bright future in Tampa Bay, and one has to imagine Evans is a big reason why.

So, how did the three-time Pro Bowl selection celebrate his team landing TB12?

“Bro, I’ve been on that Hennessy, man,” Evans said on a Twitch stream, per the Tampa Bay Times. “I’m drinking. I’ve got Tom Brady, you know what I’m saying?”

The 26-year-old also put the Bucs’ marquee free-agent signing into perspective.

“It’s surreal,” Evans said. “He’s about to be my quarterback, man. I know you don’t know football like that, but I’ve played six years in the NFL, and I haven’t been to the playoffs yet. Tom Brady has won six Super Bowls.”

As for Tampa Bay’s other top wideout, Chris Godwin sounds more than willing to hand over No. 12 to his new QB.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images