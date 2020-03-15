Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One aspect which comes with the NFL’s newly approved collective bargaining agreement is the elimination of suspensions for positive marijuana tests.

Former New England Patriots receiver Josh Gordon was one name quickly dropped on social media as a player who could benefit from the new revision. However, that’s not exactly the case.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio discussed how the new CBA “does not operate as amnesty for previously suspended players.”

The 28-year-old Gordon has been suspended a handful of times for his substance abuse problems. Most recently, he received an indefinite suspension as a member of the Seattle Seahawks in December 2019.

So, while other NFL players will not be given a suspension for a positive drug test, Gordon, if reinstated, will. Ultimately, the new rules do not apply to him due to his history.

“By the plain terms of the policy, any violations of the policy committed by a player who has been reinstated can result in another indefinite suspension,” Florio explained.

Gordon was suspended once as a member of the Patriots in December 2018. It forced Gordon to miss the conclusion of the regular season and the Patriots postseason that year.

Upon being reinstated, Gordon returned to the Patriots to start the 2019 season before he was released from the team in late October. It led Gordon to signing with the Seahawks in November, but his tenure in Seattle did not last long as he failed another test in December.

That prompted the indefinite suspension Gordon is currently serving. Now, and even with a new CBA, he will apply for reinstatement by the league.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images