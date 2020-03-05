Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One thing Dana White and Robert Kraft have in common: They both really want Tom Brady to stay with the Patriots.

White, a diehard Boston sports fans, made headlines Wednesday when an Instagram live video showed the UFC president pitching Brady on the merits of joining the Las Vegas Raiders. However, during an appearance Thursday on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria,” White explained the video was taken out of context, and that he initially tried to sell Brady on a return to New England.

Additionally, White revealed he had a conversation with a none-too-happy Kraft about the video. During the phone call, the Patriots owner apparently stressed his desire to re-sign Brady.

Here’s what White had to say:

“I talked to him, I was like, ‘Mr. Kraft, listen to me. If you listen to the entire interview, that is not what I said. What I said first was, ‘I want him to be with the Patriots, and I want him to retire there. And if he doesn’t, if that doesn’t work out, then whatever.’

“But I can tell you this: All the Boston fans that are worried about where Tom Brady is going, Mr. Kraft wants Tom Brady to be with the Patriots so bad. I just talked to him today, and Mr. Kraft wants Brady bad.”

Ultimately, the Brady situation could come down to whether Bill Belichick feels as strongly as Kraft about retaining a 42-year-old quarterback. To put it lightly, Brady’s looming free agency has spawned some of the most fevered rumor mongering in recent NFL history.

Reminder: Brady is scheduled to become a free agent March 18.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images