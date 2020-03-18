Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

J.J. Watt feels left out.

Following the news that his brother, Derek, would be joining his other brother, T.J., on the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Houston Texans defensive end was concerned.

“Well this is very unfortunate in regards to the race for the ‘favorite uncle’ for Derek’s son Logan,” Watt tweeted Tuesday. “Also seems to put me at a severe disadvantage in the ‘Mom & Dad’s favorite team’ category.”

The 27-year-old Derek, a former member of the Los Angeles Chargers, reportedly signed a three-year deal with the Steelers on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Derek will join the youngest of the three, T.J, who enters his fourth year in Pittsburgh.

All kidding aside, J.J. is excited for his two younger siblings.

“But damn is it awesome for Derek & T.J. Could not be happier for them and for Pittsburgh,” J.J. wrote in his tweet.

Well this is very unfortunate in regards to the race for “favorite uncle” for Derek’s son Logan… Also seems to put me at a severe disadvantage in the “Mom & Dad’s favorite team” category. But damn is it awesome for Derek & TJ. Could not be happier for them and for Pittsburgh. https://t.co/zbDOsj8IPz — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 17, 2020

Derek echoed that excitement himself Wednesday.

“An iconic franchise, a legendary city AND the chance to play on the same team as my brother. Could not possibly be more excited for what’s ahead! Pittsburgh, I promise to give you everything I have to make you proud. STEEL CITY LETS GO!!,” Derek tweeted.

An iconic franchise, a legendary city AND the chance to play on the same team as my brother. Could not possibly be more excited for what’s ahead! Pittsburgh, I promise to give you everything I have to make you proud.

STEEL CITY LETS GO!! (Need @primantibros ASAP) #SteelerNation pic.twitter.com/FL4QnoorRN — Derek Watt (@DerekWatt34) March 18, 2020

The Steelers and Texans will play during the 2020 season in what certainly will be a great story.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images