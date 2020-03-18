Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

COVID-19 test results for Oklahoma City Thunder players and staff have returned negative, the team announced Wednesday.

The Thunder were scheduled to host the Utah Jazz last Wednesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena when the game was suddenly postponed with Jazz star Rudy Gobert testing positive for the virus right before the game. The team was briefly quarantined in the locker room before being tested and released. The season was suspended indefinitely that same night.

The Thunder says it did not use state resources to test the players, choosing “an alternative path for testing of its personnel” instead.

Seven players have tested positive for the virus, including Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant.

