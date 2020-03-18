Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“Don’t discount the Bucs.”

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington uttered that phrase on “The Dan Le Batard Show” on Feb. 27 when discussing the future of Tom Brady.

And well, it seemed to have aged perfectly.

The 42-year-old quarterback announced via social media Tuesday morning he was going to continue his football career elsewhere after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. And as the day went out, it was reported Brady indeed would agree to a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The next chapter — something Brady is “excited and fired up” for — understandably led to an outpouring of tweets from current and former teammates, as well as fans and other Boston sports teams.

But it also led to Darlington taking a victory lap on Twitter after the news broke.

Check it out:

I post this video not simply because it is therapeutic for me (it is)… but also because I think you can now watch with a more open mind to learn and understand how Tom Brady got to this moment. Some moments from the last few months: https://t.co/gSbcLYbnvv — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) March 17, 2020

After the accusatory nonsense I’ve heard from Patriots fans and Boston media over the last month, you’re damn right. Accurate reporting matters to me. Being credible matters to me. Now, onto the next chapter of this story… moving on. https://t.co/YtkiqcGjAx — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) March 17, 2020

To Darlington’s credit, he never backtracked on his reporting.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images