“Don’t discount the Bucs.”

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington uttered that phrase on “The Dan Le Batard Show” on Feb. 27 when discussing the future of Tom Brady.

And well, it seemed to have aged perfectly.

The 42-year-old quarterback announced via social media Tuesday morning he was going to continue his football career elsewhere after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. And as the day went out, it was reported Brady indeed would agree to a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The next chapter — something Brady is “excited and fired up” for — understandably led to an outpouring of tweets from current and former teammates, as well as fans and other Boston sports teams.

But it also led to Darlington taking a victory lap on Twitter after the news broke.

Check it out:

To Darlington’s credit, he never backtracked on his reporting.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images