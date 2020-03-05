Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s anyone’s guess how the Red Sox’s starting rotation will look come Opening Day, but we do know at least Nathan Eovaldi, Eduardo Rodriguez and Martín Pérez will be part of it.

Boston will be without Chris Sale for at least the first two weeks of the season as he recovers from pneumonia. The timeline may change, though, depending on what his recent MRI reveals. The good news is that the lefty reportedly will avoid Tommy John surgery.

Rodriguez was the Red Sox’s best pitcher in 2019, compiling a 19-6 record. Eovaldi had an up-and-down year due to injuries. He also was used out of the bullpen and as a starter.

Then there’s Pérez, who signed a one-year deal with Boston in December after spending 2019 with the Minnesota Twins.

Sox fans got their first look at the potential No. 3 starter Tuesday when they took on the New York Yankees … and it didn’t go quite so well. The left-hander surrendered six runs on four hits to go with two wild pitches. He only walked a batter, but did not cover first base on what should have been a routine play.

But Pérez isn’t letting the tough outing take up too much space in his head.

“Bad luck,” he said, per The Boston Globe. “I threw everything I’ve got. But I’m healthy and in good shape.

“At this point it doesn’t matter about the results,” Pérez added. “You want to win but we’re just trying to work to get ready for the season. Everything was fine.”

If Pérez is slotted in at No. 3, his first regular-season start will be March 28 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images