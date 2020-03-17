Josh Allen’s arsenal of weapons grew much stronger Monday.

The first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period was bookended by stunning wide receiver news. The Arizona Cardinals kicked off the frenzy of activity by reportedly trading for DeAndre Hopkins, while the Buffalo Bills later swung a blockbuster of their own by reportedly dealing for Stefon Diggs.

The Bills certainly paid a pretty penny to land Diggs, as they reportedly forked over four (!) draft picks — including their first-round selection next month — to the Minnesota Vikings. It undoubtedly was a steep return, but Buffalo’s quarterback sure seems happy with the investment.

Ya Digg? — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) March 17, 2020

The reported Diggs trade obviously is less-than-stellar for the Patriots, whose defense suffered a pair of losses Monday with the departures of Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins. With New England currently still without an identity at quarterback, one could argue the Bills, at this very moment, are the favorites to win the AFC East in 2020.

