Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, sports fans across the country are devastated at the suspensions of leagues or cancellation of tournaments all together.

A major issue being overlooked is about the game-day staff who rely on hourly wages while working games to provide for themselves and their families.

That’s why Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love is making sure staffers employed at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be taken care of.

In a post to his Instagram account, the five-time All-Star and NBA champion announced he’d be donating $100 thousand through his foundation to those out of work during the NBA’s hiatus.

“Through the game of basketball, we’ve been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work,” Love’s caption read. “I’m concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I’m committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement Thursday saying the league would be suspended for at least 30 days. Hopefully, with actions like this from Love, and similar efforts from Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, a bit of stress will be alleviated for those out of work.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports