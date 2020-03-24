Kyrie Irving may have rubbed Celtics fans the wrong way when he was in Boston, but it’s hard to dislike the point guard for his most recent action.

Irving reportedly has stepped up big time to help with the coronavirus outbreak.

“Nets’ Kyrie Irving says he is donating $323,000 to Feeding America amid the coronavirus pandemic impacting food resources, and helping distribute 250,000 meals in the New York area,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania tweeted Monday afternoon.

As of Monday, New York has over 13,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus — the most of any state in the country. With schools switching to online learning and many employees instructed to work remotely, there have been concerns regarding kids missing the meals they would’ve received at school, older adults unable to receive food deliveries and a financial burden for those who are losing jobs due to the circumstances. Irving is trying to do his part to help combat these issues.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the sports world to an eerie halt, with the NBA just one of nearly every professional sports league that has suspended, paused or even canceled its season. The Celtics recently got their test results back, after learning that Marcus Smart had tested positive for the virus Thursday.

