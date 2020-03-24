Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you are in need of an uplifting message, look no further.

Patrice Bergeron delivered a passionate speech to his Bruins teammates ahead of Boston’s Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues. And though the message was conveyed nine months ago, we certainly can apply it to life as we know it current day due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Plus, who couldn’t use a little pick-me-up during these trying times?

“No need to be nervous, right?,” Bergeron said, via the NHL. “You know why? Because we’re not alone in this. We got each other. There’s an African proverb that says ‘a moment of pain is worth a lifetime of glory.’ And it’s gonna be with each other. As a team. As one. Alright? Every second, every moment is ours. Alright? Come on! Let’s go!”

Watch it for yourself:

The NHL paused its season a day after the NBA announced Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Two members of the Ottawa Senators confirmed positive — the only two cases in the NHL to date.

But during these trying times and when sports are on an indefinite hold, it’s good to have the mindset of Bergeron.

