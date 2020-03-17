Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady still has a few chapters left in his NFL story.

The ending, however, won’t take place in New England.

Brady on Tuesday announced he will be leaving the Patriots in favor of a new team in free agency. You’d have to go all the way back to 1999 for the last time New England entered a season without Brady on the roster, and it undoubtedly will be strange for all fans to see the six-time Super Bowl champion in a new uniform.

It remains to be seen where Brady will take his talents, but LeBron James nonetheless is excited about the QB’s future.

“Earned Not Given!! Congrats Champ and looking forward to the next chapter at hand! 🙏🏾👑,” James commented on Brady’s Instagram post.

Brady can sign with a new team as early as Wednesday when the new NFL year officially begins.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images