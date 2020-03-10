Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been 16 years since 2K Games published a football-related video game. And though that drought soon will end, the final product might not be what gamers were hoping for.

The NFL and 2K Games on Tuesday announced a new agreement that will see the release of a new video game in 2021. However, the long-awaited successor to “NFL 2K5” won’t serve as a high-end simulation rival to the “Madden NFL” series.

“The games will be non-simulation football game experiences,” 2K said in a press release. “While specific game titles, developers and release dates will be announced at a later date, 2K confirmed the projects are in early development and will launch starting in calendar year 2021, during Take-Two’s fiscal year 2022.”

In case you’ve forgotten what the “NFL 2K” games looked like, this tweet and video should help jog your memory:

NFL 2K is back after over 15 years? 🤯 The league announced a new partnership with “multiple upcoming titles” in the works, beginning in 2021. The new projects are described as “non-simulation football game experiences.”@BRGaming pic.twitter.com/vZ4P4qwTwd — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 10, 2020

“The NFL is one of the most successful sports brands in the world, known for creating incredible entertainment for fans,” 2K president David Ismailer said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be back in business with the NFL in a partnership that will span multiple video games centered on fun, approachable and social experiences. It’s exciting to bring together 2K’s expertise in creating award-winning sports games with the NFL’s renowned status as a world-class entertainment and sports organization.”

So, what can gamers expect? Neither 2K nor the NFL offered many details in an interview with IGN.

“Our goal is always authenticity, depth, fun and as it relates to these titles — approachable and social football experiences,” Jason Argent, 2K’s senior vice president of sports strategy and licensing, told IGN. We think this is a good opportunity to service a more casual market, and our research shows there’s an appetite for that.”

Rachel Hoagland, vide president and head of gaming and eSports for the NFL, added: “Expanding the NFL’s presence in the world of gaming has become a focus for the League as we look to grow the next generation of our fanbase and reviving our partnership with 2K was a natural step in that effort.”

While it makes sense for 2K to avoid challenging “Madden,” it is somewhat of a bummer that fans won’t get a new, true simulation to sink their teeth into. Hopefully the products 2K is working behind the scenes are worth the wait.

Thumbnail photo via 2K Newsroom