The “NBA 2K20” Players-Only Tournament is coming up fast, and a bracket for the 16-player even has just been released.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young and Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell are among the players slated to compete in the tournament, which begins Friday on ESPN.

Here’s the full bracket, per The Boardroom:

— No. 1 Kevin Durant vs. No. 16 Derrick Jones Jr.

— No. 2 Trae Young vs. No. 15 Harrison Barnes

— No. 3 Hassan Whiteside vs. No. 14 Pat Beverley

— No. 4 Donovan Mitchell vs. No. 13 Rui Hachimura

— No. 5 Devin Booker vs. No. 12 Michael Porter Jr.

— No. 6 Andre Drummond vs. No. 11 Demarcus Cousins

— No. 7 Zach Lavine vs. No. 10 Deandre Ayton

— No. 8 Montrezl Harrell vs. No. 9 Domantas Sabonis

Details of the tournament are still being confirmed, including if players will be representing the teams they currently play for.

Either way, we can’t wait to see how it plays out.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images