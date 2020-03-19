With the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS suspending or delaying their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic, many fans have been looking for sports content anywhere they can find it.

Now, they’ll have to look even harder as another sport has canceled its season.

Major League Rugby announced Thursday that all remaining 2020 matches have been canceled as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. The league will return in 2021.

“On behalf of MLR and all of our teams, I am saddened to announce that the remainder of the 2020 season is cancelled. We believe it is ultimately the correct decision as we factored in health and safety risks for all parties,” MLR Commissioner George Killebrew said in a statement.

“I want to ensure our fans that there is no doubt MLR will be back in 2021 and will emerge bigger and better than ever before. We will be using this time as an opportunity to grow all aspects of MLR and we’re excited to continue this journey into 2021, and for many years to come.”

MLR is comprised of 12 teams across the United States and Canada, including the New England Free Jacks. Although the team wishes it could compete this year, the Free Jacks support the MLR’s decision.

“While we are disappointed that we won’t have the opportunity to bring Major League Rugby to New England this year, we know it is the most responsible path forward for the health and wellbeing of our players, staff, and community,” the organization said in a statement released Thursday.

“The journey together certainly does not stop here. These next few months we will continue to strive towards our mission of growing the game of rugby in New England. We will work to build upon the excitement and energy that exist in this community and develop a foundation upon which to build a sporting legacy.”

The full statement is below.

#ToPlayAnorherDay We will continue to strive towards our mission of growing the game of rugby in New England and work to build upon the excitement and energy that exists in this community. 📄 Full press release at https://t.co/nKkIAk9oKc#LightTheWay #TogetherWeRide pic.twitter.com/X9tENihRL7 — New England Free Jacks (@NEFreeJacks) March 19, 2020

The team announced that Free Jacks Founding Memberships will extend into what is now its inaugural 2021 season. The organization will look to develop programs such as the Free Jacks Academy in the future as a means to provide the next generation of New England players the chance to learn, improve and experience rugby.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images