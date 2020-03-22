Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears the market for Jadeveon Clowney isn’t as robust as some might’ve initially thought.

The star edge rusher is a free agent, but unlike some other top names, he didn’t get locked into a deal seconds after the new league year began Wednesday.

He’s coming off a one-year stint with the Seattle Seahawks after landing there via trade from the Houston Texans — who selected the 27-year-old first overall in the 2014 draft. But while he’s an effective player, health has been a problem, as he’s only played a full season just once in his career. He only appeared in 13 regular season games for Seattle last season.

And according to SI’s Corbin Smith, the Seahawks have made Clowney a multi-year offer at 18.5 million annually to stick around.

“Entering free agency, Clowney expected to command north of $20 million per year as one of the top edge defenders available. Per sources, the Seahawks initially offered him $18.5 million on a multi-year deal, but no teams have been willing to approach that threshold to this point.

“The multi-year offer remains on the table, though several factors may ultimately bring down the price for extending Clowney, including a lack of other teams interested.”

It’s understandable why teams would be skeptical of offering so much to Clowney given his injury history. However, he’s one of, if not the best at his position when healthy, so one has to think he’ll land a decent deal soon, in Seattle or elsewhere.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images