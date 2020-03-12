Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots officially have picked up the team option in cornerback Jason McCourty’s contract, according to a report Thursday morning from ESPN’s Field Yates.

Multiple outlets reported last week that New England planned to retain McCourty, who is recovering from offseason surgery. He will carry a salary cap hit of $5.5 million this season.

McCourty appeared to celebrate the news in a tweet Thursday morning.

McCourty, who turns 33 in August, missed most of the second half of the 2019 season with a groin injury but played well before that, posting a 63.3 passer rating against with zero touchdowns allowed in 10 starts, per Pro Football Focus.

The Patriots’ entire 2019 cornerback group (McCourty, Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams and D’Angelo Ross) now is under contract for the upcoming season, as is the recently signed Lenzy Pipkins.

It remains to be seen whether McCourty’s twin brother, Devin, will be with the Patriots in 2020. The veteran safety and longtime team co-captain is set to hit unrestricted free agency when the NFL league year opens next Wednesday and could have a strong market after playing at a Pro Bowl level in 2019.

Devin McCourty is one of 19 impending Patriots free agents — a group that also includes quarterback Tom Brady, linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins, guard Joe Thuney and special teams captain Matthew Slater, among others.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images