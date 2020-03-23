It’s been made clear already that money supposedly was not Tom Brady’s top priority in his contract negotiations.
So, then, what were his priorities?
The legendary quarterback left the New England Patriots last week to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs gave Brady a two-year deal worth $50 million in guaranteed money that also comes with $9 million in incentives.
According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, once Brady’s camp and the Bucs began speaking seriously, it appears the 42-year-old had two main requests: Commitment and flexibility.
While the Bucs are taking a bit of a gamble by giving a quarterback in his 40s a multi-year deal, it appears a few things about Brady appealed to Tampa when it came time to decide which free-agent quarterback they would seriously pursue.
More NFL: Takeaways From Rewatching Jarrett Stidham’s Preseason Snaps
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images