Well, it actually is happening.

Tom Brady on Tuesday announced he will not return to the New England Patriots. Understandably, the sports world lost its collective mind as soon as the news broke.

The question now, of course, is where will the greatest quarterback in NFL history go? Brady has received “strong offers” from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Here are the details:

The #Bucs made a strong offer to QB Tom Brady believed to be $30M or more. The #Chargers did, as well. And now, he’s leaving New England. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

We’ll have to wait and see if any additional teams join the Brady sweepstakes. For now, at least, the Bucs and Chargers appear to be the frontrunners for the 42-year-old quarterback.

How Brady’s departure affects the Patriots’ free agency plans remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images