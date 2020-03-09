Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New Hampshire Junior Monarchs took action after a disturbing incident Saturday night.

The youth hockey organization fired a head coach who attacked a referee during game between the Monarchs and Springfield Junior Pics in Kingston, Mass. The physical altercation was captured in a video that went viral over the weekend.

The NH Junior Monarchs shared the following statement:

“The New Hampshire Jr. Monarchs Youth Hockey Organization and Tri-Town Ice Arena are disturbed and disappointed by the events that took place on on Saturday March 7, 2020 at the Bog Ice Arena in Kingston, MA that involved one of our former coaches and an on-ice official. The Monarchs organization condemns this behavior by any employee or member of our coaching staff. The coach involved was immediately terminated and relieved of his duties. This coach no longer has any ties within our organization. His actions and behavior go against all of our core values and principles. The Jr. Monarchs will continue to support New Hampshire Amateur Hockey and USA Hockey in this matter. One person’s actions should not be a reflection of the organization as a whole. We are truly sorry that this incident took place.”

Official Statement in regards to events on Saturday March 7, 2020. pic.twitter.com/jNRVVJm0WC — NH Jr. Monarchs (@NHJrMonarchsYH) March 9, 2020

In a phone interview with The Boston Globe, New Hampshire Amateur Hockey Association president Matt Roy called the coach’s actions an “assault.” He also revealed the coach will face a suspension hearing in the near future.

“It’s disturbing. There’s no place for this in hockey,” he said Sunday.

Aldo Binda, the 59-year-old referee who was attacked, claimed the coach was repeatedly slamming the bench door and yelling expletives at his own players. Binda then gave the coach a bench minor penalty before the coach began swearing and “spitting” at him. Binda then ejected the coach, prompting the altercation seen in the video.

“I think the guy just lost it,” Binda told The Globe.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/letsgoamerks