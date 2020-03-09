There will be a whole lot of “new” going on as the Boston Red Sox visit the Atlanta Braves on Monday night in Grapefruit League action.

The Red Sox will get their first look at Atlanta’s new spring training home, CoolToday Park, and they’ll face a familiar face on the mound, as new Braves pitcher Felix Hernandez will toe the rubber for Monday’s game starting at 6 p.m. ET on NESN.

Boston will bring a starting lineup almost full of regulars to Venice, Fla., highlighted by Andrew Benintendi, who will hit leadoff and play left field. Also making the trip is catcher Kevin Plawecki. He’s battling for the backup catcher spot and is making quite an impact so far. The former Met is hitting .500 (7-for-14) this spring.

On the mound, Ryan Weber will make his latest case to begin the season in the Red Sox starting rotation when he makes his third start of the spring. Weber has been solid thus far, allowing one unearned run in five innings, while striking out seven batters.

Hernandez, meanwhile, already is making his fourth start of the spring. The former Cy Young Award winner might land in the Atlanta rotation after allowing just two runs in 8 2/3 innings in those three starts.

Here are the starting lineups for both clubs (coverage on NESN begins at 6 p.m.).

BOSTON RED SOX

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Tzu-Wei Lin, SS

Kevin Plawecki, C

Michael Chavis, 1B

Jonathan Lucroy, DH

Jose Peraza, 2B

Marco Hernandez, 3B

Rusney Castillo, RF

Jarren Duran, CF

Ryan Weber, RHP

ATLANTA BRAVES

Ender Inciarte, CF

Ozzie Albies, 2B

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Marcell Ozuna, LF

Nick Markakis, RF

Austin Riley, 3B

Dansby Swanson, SS

Charlie Culberson, DH

Shea Langeliers, C

Felix Hernandez, RHP

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images