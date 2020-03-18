Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots are set to add some speed in free agency.

The Patriots and free-agent wide receiver Damiere Byrd agreed to terms on a one-year contract, a source told NESN.com on Tuesday. Byrd caught 32 passes for 359 yards with one touchdown last season with the Arizona Cardinals. He has 44 career receptions for 488 yards with three scores since going undrafted out of South Carolina in 2015.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound receiver ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash with a 6.6-second 3-cone, 4.03-second short shuttle and 42-inch vertical leap at his pro day in 2015. Those numbers compare to Kansas City Chiefs star wideout Tyreek Hill.

Byrd joins Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry, Mohamed Sanu, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski, Quincy Adeboyejo and Devin Ross on the Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart.

Byrd has returned 12 punts for 113 yards and 14 kicks for 353 yards with a touchdown in his NFL career.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images