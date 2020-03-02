Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jayson Tatum has been on a monster run of late. Statistically, he has been one of the best juniors in the NBA this season.

The third-year Boston Celtics forward has taken a major step to cement himself at the top. He has completely separated himself from his fellow juniors when it comes to total points added, being the best on offense and very respectable on defense.

Through games on March 1, here's how all #NBA juniors have fared in TPA during the 2019-20 season. pic.twitter.com/R1Qr8iLAzq — NBA Math (@NBA_Math) March 2, 2020

While the Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell, the Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons, the Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo and the Atlanta Hawks’ John Collins all are really good in their own right, Tatum runs circles around them in terms of TPA.

If the Celtics are to contend for an NBA Finals spot this season, Tatum will need to remain among the league’s best.

Thumbnail photo via Russell Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images