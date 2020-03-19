Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s a tough day to be Todd Gurley. But he’s making the best of it.

The running back was released by the Los Angeles Rams Thursday afternoon after the team was faced with a tight salary cap scenario. And Gurley wasted no time before making light of the situation on Twitter.

Damn I got fired on my day off😂 #QuaratineAndChill — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) March 19, 2020

Gurley was the highest-paid running back in NFL history ahead of the 2018 season, as he and the team agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension with $45 million guaranteed. At the time of the extension, the running back still had two seasons remaining on his contract.

He was not the only player the team parted ways with. Linebacker Clay Matthews also was released Thursday.

While it is unclear what Gurley’s next steps are at this point, judging by his reaction on Twitter, he seems to be making the best of the situation — and the social distancing due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images