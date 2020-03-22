Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England fans could watch a seven-hour compilation of Tom Brady as some of his (many) highlights with the Patriots were broadcasted on ESPN.

It seems that Brady’s mother, Galynn, caught a glimpse of the special Sunday afternoon. And she had a joke for her Tampa Bay-bound son about it, too.

“We are watching ESPN. 6 or 7 hours today of patriot games,” Galynn texted Brady, per the quarterback’s Instagram story. “I think they think you retired.”

Brady responded with a simple, “I love you mom!!!!!!”

The 42-year-old Brady, as you likely know by now, agreed to a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It ends Brady’s 20-year run with the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images