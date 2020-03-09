Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Paul, and the majority of NBA players, brush off the majority of heckles they hear on a nightly basis.

But one young fan managed to capture the star point guard’s attention Sunday night, and CP3 made sure to put him in his place.

During a brief break in the action of Thunder-Celtics, Paul walked over near the Boston bench to acknowledge a heckling fan before shaking his hand and offering a few parting words. NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin provided some background information on the exchange, as well as additional details that weren’t captured by television cameras.

Chris Paul took offense to something a teenage kid sitting courtside yelled at him. CP called him privileged. And then during the free throws CP came back and introduced himself before repeatedly telling the kid to put some respect on his name. Well said. — Abby Chin (@tvabby) March 8, 2020

Paul certainly received the last laugh. In addition to scoring a game-high 28 points to go along with seven assists and six rebounds, the 10-time All-Star took it upon himself to guard Jayson Tatum on the game’s final play. Paul’s pestering late-game defense helped OKC lock down an impressive 105-104 win at TD Garden.

Now that’s how you silence your critics.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images