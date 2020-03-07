Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michael Chavis clearly has a lot of of love for his mom.

The Red Sox infielder was mic’d up during Boston’s spring training game against the Atlanta Braves on Friday afternoon and did not disappoint.

Chavis shared an awesome story from when he was younger and how his mom told him she’d take him off the field should he throw his helmet out of frustration.

And she made sure to live up to that when she had the opportunity.

“You know, I’ve always enjoyed playing baseball, but I think one thing that helped me was when I was a kid, my mom said if I ever threw my helmet or anything like that, that she’d yank me off the field,” Chavis said on ESPN. “And I did it one time, and she sure did. She yanked me off the field and I didn’t play the rest of the day. We went home and I was so embarrassed in front of my friends that I was like, I gotta be happy or she’s going to make me go home.”

Check it out for yourself:

That time @MichaelChavis11's mom yanked him off the field for throwing his helmet 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2x3PK2BSbd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 6, 2020

Chavis also credited his mom for all of his “positive characteristics.”

All my positive characteristics = Momma’s parenting

All my mess ups/slightly less amazing qualities = that’s all me🙋‍♂️ https://t.co/pu1iPNFR5q — Chief Chavis™ (@MichaelChavis11) March 6, 2020

How sweet.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images