David Pastrnak is impressing more than just Boston Bruins fans.

After a standout performance, the winger was named the NHL’s third star for the month of February. But he’s wowed more than just the league.

He’s impressed his teammates — a message that Brad Marchand sang loud and clear Monday.

“He’s taken a big leap in his development,” Marchand said, per the Bruins. “Consistency is one thing that can separate a lot of guys in this league. You’ll see them go on a stretch where they’ll score 10 goals in 10 games, but to be able to do it all the way through the season and continue his level of play, even when he has a bad stretch, he’s still scoring or making plays…”

Given how effective Pastrnak has been on the ice, teams are quick to focus on shutting him down and taking him out of the play. And no one understands how this plays out on the ice better than Marchand.

“There’s been nights where a guy literally followed him around the ice the entire game and to have to deal with that night in and night out and to be able to perform the way he is impressive,” Marchand added.

.@Bmarch63 on tomorrow's tilt with Tampa: "It’s going to be a big game, we are going to play hard and they are going to play hard and we’ll move on." pic.twitter.com/5WCEZUOygG — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 2, 2020

But the praise didn’t stop there. Charlie Coyle has been most excited about Pastrnak’s versatility.

“He’s just, he’s a heck of a player,” he said. “He just has fun with it and he’s just (got) so much skill, and when he works with that skill it’s a deadly combination and just how he reads the game and jumps into plays and the moves that he’s got in his arsenal, he’s got so much and you never know what he’s going to pull off.”

🎥 The birthday boy, @CharlieCoyle_3, looks ahead to Tuesday's game in Tampa: "No more trades, these are our teams. We'll see how we match up…we have to expect a really good game from them and we have to return the favor." pic.twitter.com/oFcBRJJrIM — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 2, 2020

Pastrnak closed out February with 10 goals and 19 points in 14 games. He also extended his league-leading goal total to 47.

He’ll look to carry the momentum into March as the Bruins start off the month against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports