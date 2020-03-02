Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

So, what’s up with Xander Bogaerts?

Nursing a sore ankle since the start of camp, the Boston Red Sox shortstop has yet to see game action during spring training. And, with the start of the regular season fast-approaching, Red Sox fans have every reason to be concerned about the team’s best overall player.

And while there is no definitive date for Bogaerts’ return, the 27-year-old is getting “close” to 100 percent, per The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams. Additionally, Bogaerts, who admitted to still being sore, hopes to participate in a game sometime this week.

“I’ve started doing baseball activities, so sometimes I get sore in other areas because I haven’t been swinging, taking grounders, stuff like that,” he told McWilliams on Monday. “I think it’s all coming along well.”

Bogaerts said that he feels he’s getting close. Said the few days off he had made him a bit sore. Expects to be ready for spring/opening day he said. — Julian McWilliams (@byJulianMack) March 2, 2020

Adding to what Bogaerts told @byJulianMack: He said he feels 'pretty close to 100 percent.' He's started hitting on the field (though he hit in the cage today), and feels he'll be able to start playing in spring training games this week. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) March 2, 2020

Despite being optimistic about his chances of playing Opening Day, Bogaerts has grown restless with spring training now in its third week.

“It is (frustrating),” he told McWilliams. “Especially (because) the days are close. You’re kind of wondering, ‘Hey are you going to get in (games) in time?’ ”

Bogaerts is coming off a breakout season in which he hit .309 with career-highs in homers (33) and RBIs (117).

