Kevin Love started a heartwarming trend.
In the aftermath of the NBA suspending its season indefinitely, in attempt to help stop the spread of coronavirus, the Cleveland Cavaliers star donated $100 thousand to game-day employees of the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Love set quite the example for the NBA’s most prolific rookie, among others.
Zion Williams on Friday pledged to cover the cost of all Smoothie King Center employees for the next 30 days while NBA games are paused to help alleviate their stress while out of work.
The Duke product posted the message on his Instagram account with an inspiring message, noting that many New Orleans Pelicans arena employees are still reeling from Hurricane Katrina.
“These are the folks who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization,” Williamson’s caption read. “Unfortunately, many of them are still recovering from long term challenges created by Katrina, and now face the economic impact of the postponement of games because of the virus.”
Of course, Williamson is poised to make tens of millions of dollars when all is said and done with his career, not including endorsement money.
Still, the generous donation from a player on his rookie deal shows that Williamson is a class act.
