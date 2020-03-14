Many sports leagues have halted their seasons due to coronavirus concerns, which means arena employees were left without a job until further notice.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban already said employees will be taken care of, with many other teams following suit. Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love also pledged money for game-day staff.

And Giannis Antetokounmpo is taking any worry away from Fiserv Forum employees. The Milwaukee Bucks forward announced Friday on Twitter he would donate $100,000 to the staff.

And to make a tough situation better, the Bucks decided to match all of the donations made by players.

Talk about about coming together.

More NBA: Marcus Smart Finds Silver Living In Halted NBA Season

Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports Images