Many sports leagues have halted their seasons due to coronavirus concerns, which means arena employees were left without a job until further notice.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban already said employees will be taken care of, with many other teams following suit. Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love also pledged money for game-day staff.

And Giannis Antetokounmpo is taking any worry away from Fiserv Forum employees. The Milwaukee Bucks forward announced Friday on Twitter he would donate $100,000 to the staff.

It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together! 🙏🏽 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 13, 2020

And to make a tough situation better, the Bucks decided to match all of the donations made by players.

Following the donation of $100,000 by @Giannis_An34 to the impacted Fiserv Forum staff, the Bucks organization is proud to match all Bucks player donations to part-time arena workers. pic.twitter.com/BV02TGua0z — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 13, 2020

Talk about about coming together.

Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports Images