We’ve reached the end.

The 2020 NFL Draft concluded Saturday evening, the third and final day of selections. And with Saturday’s fourth-, fifth-, sixth- and seventh-round cards turned in, we’ve decided to take a look back on the overall winners and losers from the last three days.

Winners

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens put together among the best Day 2s of any organization in the league, as Baltimore, who was the No. 1 seed in the AFC entering the 2019 playoffs, added to their biggest strength — team speed.

The Ravens selected LSU linebacker Patrick Queen in Round 1, before hitting a home run on Friday night with Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins in the second round, and picking up speedy Texas receiver Devin Duvernay in Round 3. Fellow third round picks like Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison both can make contributions right away, as well.

2020 Baltimore Ravens draft class: 1- Patrick Queen

2- J.K. Dobbins

3- Justin Madubuike

3- Devin Duvernay

3- Malik Harrison

3- Tyre Phillips

4- Ben Bredeson

5- Broderick Washington

6- James Proche

7- Geno Stone RT to welcome all of them to Baltimore — Mo🌊 (@LamarHeisman) April 25, 2020

Dallas Cowboys

How ’bout them Cowboys?

Dallas was among our first-round winners after having Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb, who they had as their sixth player available, fall to them at No. 17. From there, the Cowboys grabbed Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs (who wouldn’t have been a complete shock if they grabbed in the first round) with their second-round pick and may have been gained another steal at No. 82, where they selected Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, who had a second-round grade in many mock drafts.

The Cowboys later helped fill the void left by cornerback Byron Jones with another physical corner in Tulsa’s Reggie Robinson, to go along with Diggs before adding Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz to help fill the void left by Pro Bowler Travis Frederick, who retired this offseason.

Man the @dallascowboys have had a ridiculously good draft thru four rounds.

Gotta hand it to them 👍 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) April 25, 2020

2020 Dallas Cowboys Draft Class 1: CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

2: Trevon Diggs, Alabama

3: Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma

4: Reggie Robinson, Tulsa

4: Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

5: Bradlee Anae, Utah

7: Ben DiNucci, James Madison — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) April 25, 2020

Denver Broncos

If the Denver Broncos want to keep up with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, they need to do so with speed, and lots of it. Well, John Elway and Co. certainly tried to do just that during the last three days.

The Broncos bulked up their offensive weapons for second-year quarterback Drew Lock. Denver was among the first-round winner with the selection of Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy at No. 15. They continued to add to that explosiveness on Day 2 as they acquired Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler, a prolific player in regards to a deep threat and run-after-catch.

Finished up the @PFF draft grades. The 4 teams that earned A+ drafts: Cowboys

Broncos

Browns

Cardinals — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) April 25, 2020

Carolina Panthers (Defense)

Matt Rhule may be more known for the offensive system and play calling he put together at Baylor, but the Carolina Panthers first-year head coach made it clear where his focus would be. Rhule and the Panthers used all seven draft picks on defensive players.

The Panthers first built the defensive line with first-round selection Derrick Brown, an Auburn product at No. 7 overall, before adding edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos and safety Jeremy Chinn, all of whom could become Week 1 starters for a defense which finished 31st in points allowed and 29th in rushing yards per game.

Panthers 2020 draft:

No. 7 Derrick Brown, DT

No. 38 Yetur Gross-Matos, edge

No. 64 Jeremy Chinn, S

No. 113 Troy Pride, CB

No. 152 Kenny Robinson, S

No. 184 Bravvion Roy, NT

No. 221 Stantly Thomas-Oliver, CB — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) April 25, 2020

Notable mentions: New England Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham; Bill Belichick’s Dog, Nike; New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman; Cleveland Browns; Kliff Kingsbury’s War Room; NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah; Pittsburgh Steelers Day 3; Patriots defensive versatility.

Losers

Green Bay Packers

In the best wide receiver class in perhaps the history of the NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers, a team who is in need of a capable No. 2 receiver, took zero receivers.

The Packers, seemingly, were Draft losers from the very beginning. Opinions varied when the Packers, who have Aaron Rodgers, selected Jordan Love at No. 23 overall. But then they doubled down on choosing another players where they already have strong contributions from.

The selection of Boston College running back AJ Dillon, who was taken in the second round at No. 62 overall, didn’t exactly fill a role as the Packers already have good running backs in Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. Green Bay then rounded out Day 2 by selecting Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguara at No. 94, rather than Dayton’s Adam Trautman, who the Saints selected at No. 105.

And some NFL experts voiced their displeasure for Green Bay’s draft.

Don't even care what happens in the next five rounds. Green Bay Packers Draft Grade: F — Scott Barrett (@ScottBarrettDFB) April 25, 2020

Congratulations to the Green Bay Packers, the first team in history to use the draft to actually make their team worse for the following season — Bart Winkler (@WinksThinks) April 25, 2020

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams traded Todd Gurley to the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. But with Darrell Henderson, a third-round running back just one year ago, it probably wasn’t the biggest area of need for LA, but it’s still where they used their first pick of the 2020 Draft on Florida State’s Cam Akers at No. 52 overall.

The Rams then, similarly to the Packers, compounded the problem five selections later by drafting Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson, who joins one of the deepest pass-catching units in the NFL with fellow receivers Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds, never mind tight ends Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett.

While Akers and Jefferson are both good players, we feel the Rams could have benefitted from using draft capital elsewhere.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders had at least two picks that we would say didn’t exactly live up to their value. First, and in a pretty big position, the Raiders made a head-scratching move by selecting Damon Arnette No. 19 overall.

According to FiveThirtyEight, who created a probability chart which depicted which players were likely to be taken in the draft before their actual selection, Arnette finished with 0.0 percent chance of being selected in the first round. The Raiders, on Day 2, selected Tanner Muse in the third round despite NFL.com ranking the Clemson safety with a sixth-round projection.

Chicago Bears tight end depth chart

The Bears selected Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet in the second round of the Draft. Not a bad value for Kmet, who was regarded as the top tight end of the 2020 class. But it certainly wasn’t an area of need for Chicago, who has nine (!!) other tight ends on the current roster, including veteran Jimmy Graham who they signed this offseason.

Here's a list of tight ends on the Bears after drafting Cole Kmet. Ben Braunecker

Darion Clark

Jimmy Graham

Demetrius Harris

J.P. Holtz

Jesper Horsted

Cole Kmet

Dax Raymond

Eric Saubert

Adam Shaheen#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/S7Izv0j33A — Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 25, 2020

Honorable mentions: Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen; Roger Goodell’s air hugs; Jake Fromm’s Draft slide; Randy Moss’ son Thaddeus Moss; Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images