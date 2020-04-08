Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing leagues to think outside the box when it comes to going about business, the NFL has decided to really switch it up for their 2020 draft.

It came out earlier this week that the selection process and show would be virtual this year instead of on the Las Vegas Strip. And per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the league will use it as a fundraiser.

Per Schefter, the three-day “Draft-A-Thon” will raise funds for six different foundations that are battling the spread of COVID-19 and assisting those affected by the virus. The charities will be selected by the NFL Foundation.

See a list of the charities benefitting below:

The 2020 NFL Draft will serve as a three-day virtual fundraiser benefitting six charities – selected by the NFL Foundation – that are battling the spread of COVID-19 and delivering relief to millions in need. Here are the six charities that the "Draft-A-Thon" will benefit: pic.twitter.com/NABRtD8YNV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 8, 2020

The NFL Draft will begin events on April 23. Props to the NFL for turning a negative into a positive.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images