One of the top prospects available for the 2020 NFL Draft says he’s been medically cleared to play without restrictions.

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field during a November game and missed the rest of the season, and in an interview with the NFL Network on Wednesday, he said his surgically repaired hip has fully healed.

“I feel 100 percent,” Tagovailoa told NFL Network. “I feel like if there was a game today, I’d be able to go out and perform the same way I was able to perform in previous years. I feel as mobile as possible. I feel 100 percent.”

Unfortunately for Tagovailoa, the teams he’s virtually met with can’t put his word to the test, as coronavirus concerns are preventing teams from having their team doctors examine potential draft picks.

Still, he’s anticipated to be one of the top picks in the draft, which will go on as scheduled from April 23-25.

“I have no control over the circumstance or situation,” he said. “If I was healthy, if I wasn’t, I would have no control. So, the best thing I can do is continue to work. Whatever team decides to choose me, I would be grateful.” As a true freshman, Tagovailoa led the Crimson Tide to a national championship in 2017.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images