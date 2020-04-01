Cam Newton’s name has been tossed around as a possible fit for the New England Patriots. But based on some recently surfaced information, it seems unlikely the quarterback would land with the Pats.

New England is looking to fill the starting QB role for the first time in 20 years after Tom Brady agreed to a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And while there’s been a lot of speculation as to who that might be, Bill Belichick’s scouting reports from 1991 could shed some light on his preferences.

The documents surfaced Wednesday with extensive information on key qualities for each position. And the more Colin Cowherd analyzed the requirements for the quarterback position, the less he believes Newton will become a Patriot.

“No. 1 for a quarterback is to make good decisions — then arm and size and toughness, leadership. Accurate rather than a guy with a cannon,” Cowherd read Wednesday on “The Herd.” “Emphasis on our game will be on decisions and accuracy. He needs to be intelligent, confident but not as much as field awareness, judgement. Can’t be sloppy fundamentally. The quarterback has to be able to throw the ball with accuracy.”

If you didn’t already know, Belichick is big on fundamentals — back in 1991 and still today. And in Cowherd’s eyes, Newton’s fundamentals aren’t up to Belichick’s expectations.

“He mentioned judgement twice, accuracy three times. Cam’s not his guy,” he continued. “… You can say what you want about Cam, accuracy is his weakness. Bill mentions it three times in 1991. Judgement: not great.

“He also mentions mechanics twice — footwork, drops, release — can’t be sloppy fundamentally. Cam is talented, but his mechanics to me are way below average.”

Newton has a 59.6 percent career completion rate. Last season alone, that number dropped to 56 percent.

“That’s always been my knock on Cam. … That’s not good enough,” Cowherd added. “And he’s had multiple coordinators, he’s had multiple people to throw to, he’s had multiple offensive line players. He’s a 59 percent guy.

“So in this day and age, if you’re not 63, 64, 65 (percent), generally, you better be able to run around a little because that’s like the baseline.”

"Cam Newton is not Bill Belichick's guy… He is talented, but his mechanics to me are way below average." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/ohMnUiPreU — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 1, 2020

So, although Newton is a three-time Pro Bowler, if Belichick’s scouting guidelines are anything like they were in the ’90s, it seems unlikely that he goes out of his way to bring in the 30-year-old quarterback. Newton was released by the Carolina Panthers on March 24.

