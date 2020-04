Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In this week’s episode of the Red Sox “My Story” podcast, we take a look at Andrew Benintendi’s journey from a kid growing up in Ohio to a World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox. NESN’s Jahmai Webster hosts as you get an inside look at the life of the star outfielder.

Listen to this week’s episode above, or click here to listen on Spotify.