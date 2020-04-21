Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If it were up to Lamar Jackson, he and Antonio Brown would form the deadliest quarterback-receiver combo since Brown and Tom Brady teamed up for one game last season.

Jackson and Brown have worked out together throughout the offseason, sparking speculation that Brown might be angling to join the Baltimore Ravens’ already-potent offense. And, during a video conference call Tuesday, Jackson was asked about the possibility of bringing the troubled receiver into the fold.

“I’d be happy if we signed him,” the reigning NFL MVP said, ” … but that’s not my decision.”

Brown hasn’t played since the Patriots released him in September. He also has ongoing legal issues hanging over his head, and many believe the NFL won’t let him return to the league until those issues are resolved.

Nevertheless, it’s hard to not imagine what kind of damage Brown and Jackson could do on the field together.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images