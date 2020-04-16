On one hand, Brad Marchand can’t really fathom playing hockey without fans in the stands. On the other hand, however, it might be his only chance to chase another Stanley Cup this year, and if that’s what it takes, he’s down.

The Boston Bruins winger was part of the team’s season ticket holder town hall Thursday where he fielded questions from fans about how he’s holding up with the NHL season paused amid the coronavirus pandemic. Marchand was asked whether he’d be willing to return to the ice in a situation without fans to resume the 2019-20 season.

“It’d be different,” Marchand admitted. “It would be like a practice, really, that’s kind of the way it would feel. One of the most exciting things about the game is having the fans there and the support, the energy and the momentum swings they can create. It would be much different. I don’t even know if logistically it makes sense to play without fans because of the costs. I don’t know how that works.”

That being said, Marchand and probably most of if not all his teammates likely would be willing to work through that awkwardness if it meant getting a chance to finish a season that came to an abrupt halt with Boston leading the way.

“It would be a much different feel, but if that’s what it takes for us to get back on the ice and play, I mean, we just want to get on the ice and play,” Marchand added. “Hopefully, they can find a way to make that happen. if it’s without fans, it’s without fans. We just want a shot at the Cup.”

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images