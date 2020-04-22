Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When Tom Brady made the switch from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, some questioned whether or not he’d get to keep his number.

Well, the quarterback got to keep his No. 12. Now, it looks like he’ll also get to keep his favorite target, with tight end Rob Gronkowski coming out of retirement with his rights traded to the Bucs.

And it looks like Gronkowski will get to keep his famous No. 87 as well.

The digits are currently worn by Jordan Leggett, a tight end on the Tampa Bay roster who didn’t appear in a game last year. In fact, he had a proposition for Gronkowski.

“Hey @RobGronkowski I’ll give you #87 for 1 million. 🤣,” Leggett tweeted, followed by a message welcoming the future Hall of Famer to the Buccaneers.

Hey @RobGronkowski I’ll give you #87 for 1 million. 🤣 — Jordan Leggett (@JordanLeggett16) April 21, 2020

He was kidding, of course, and joked that when it’s all said and done, he’d probably be the one who ended up paying up.

When it’s all said and done I’ll probably have to pay Gronk to take my number… — Jordan Leggett (@JordanLeggett16) April 21, 2020

The Buccaneers on Tuesday announced the trade was completed, getting Gronkowski and a seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a fourth-rounder.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images