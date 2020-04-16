Colin Cowherd is expecting a bounce-back season and then some for Tom Brady.

Brady was limited to just 24 touchdown passes in his final season with the New England Patriots, which served as his lowest mark since the 2006 campaign. Many tabbed a lack of weapons as the reason for Brady’s mediocre stats, but it’s safe to say offensive support won’t be an issue with the quarterback’s new team.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers feature not only one of the league’s top wide receiver tandems, but also one of the better tight end duos. Not to mention, football fans know how much Bruce Arians loves having his quarterback let it fly. So when asked Wednesday whether Brady will throw over or under 29 1/2 TDs in the upcoming campaign, Cowherd understandably was confident in his answer.

“OK, he threw 24 last year with nothing,” Cowherd said on FS1’s “The Herd.” “Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu got inserted into the team late. I think he’s gonna blow past it. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, O.J. Howard, Bruce Arians. I think Brady is gonna fly through that.”

Tom Brady: Over 29.5 TD passes Lamar Jackson: Under 30.5 TD passes@ColinCowherd predicts over/under's for QBs in 2020: pic.twitter.com/d6hQZDYEwY — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 15, 2020

The Buccaneers might need Brady to throw well over 30 touchdowns in his first season with the team. Considering Tampa Bay hasn’t made many changes to its porous defense from a season ago, the Bucs probably will be in store for a handful of shootouts in 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images