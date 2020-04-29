Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dale Earnhardt Sr. would’ve turned 69 years old Wednesday.

The Intimidator’s son, fellow NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr., took to Twitter on Wednesday to celebrate his father’s birthday. In doing so, Earnhardt re-shared a simple, yet undeniably awesome photo of the most beloved driver in the sport’s rich history.

Take a look:

It’s the time of year again 😊 https://t.co/M9FS6150Ul — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) April 29, 2020

Earnhardt’s post arrived just over a week after he revealed one of his favorite photos of his dad. Just further evidence of why he probably is the best Twitter follow in motorsports.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Laberge/Getty Images