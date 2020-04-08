Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Danny Amendola will whip you into shape … if you let him.

The Detroit Lions wide receiver will lead Planet Fitness’ at-home “work-in” Wednesday evening, according to Boston.com’s Nicole Yang. Amendola’s 20-minute session will give participants the chance to work out with him during this time of social distancing, as Planet Fitness will stream it at 7 p.m. ET on Facebook Live and post the video on its YouTube page after its conclusion.

Amendola will join Julian Edelman among New England Patriots past and present who have conducted Planet Fitness workouts recently.

With most gyms closed nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, New Hampshire-based Planet Fitness has drafted athletes like Amendola and Edelman to help people devise novel ways of maintaining their fitness.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images