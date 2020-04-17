Throughout this week, Boston Bruins fans will vote to decide the very best of the 48 goals David Pastrnak scored before 2019-20 NHL season paused. We narrowed the field down to 16 and now have handed over power to the fans, who can visit our Instagram each day to vote on different sections of the bracket. It all will culminate at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday on “Pasta’s Season of Goals,” when we’ll go over all of his league-leading 48 goals and the final results of the voting!
Next up are the four winners from the Elite Eight round of the bracket.
Boston Bruins fans have spoken.
Eight of David Pastrnak’s best goals from the 2019-20 season squared off Thursday in the Elite Eight round of voting for “Pasta’s Season of Goals.” You can view each goal from the Elite Eight in the video at the top of this page.
Here are the results:
Matchup 1
OCT. 22 vs. TOR – 77 percent
NOV. 26 at MTL – 23 percent
Winner: Oct. 22 vs. Toronto
Pastrnak’s spectacular strike against the Maple Leafs coasts to another victory as his unreal shot leaves the historic significance of his goal against Montreal in its wake.
Matchup 2
JAN. 13 at PHL – 27 percent
DEC. 1 vs. MTL – 73 percent
Winner: Dec. 1 vs. Montreal
The Bruins’ top line showed impressive speed on Pastrnak’s goal against the Philadelphia Flyers, but he blew that one way with his rocket shot against the Canadiens.
Matchup 3
FEB. 12 vs. MTL – 39 percent
NOV. 2 vs. OTT – 61 percent
Winner: Nov. 2 vs. Ottawa
Pastrnak’s fine stick-handling netted his 40th goal of the season, but that one bows out of the competition in the face of the quick thinking, composure and bravery he showed against the Senators.
Matchup 4
JAN. 9 at WPG – 40 percent
FEB. 19 at EDM – 60 percent
Winner: Feb. 19 at Edmonton
Pastrnak scored against the Jets on another perfect slap-shot, but his goal against the Oilers advances as it ended the contest with style and grace.
Thanks for voting, And make sure to visit our Instagram on Friday to vote on the Final Four!
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images