The Eight Eight has been set.

Rui Hachimura upset No. 4 seed Donovan Mitchell while No. 8 Montrezl Harrell, No. 5 Devin Booker and No. 6 Andre Drummond all earned wins to advance to the quarterfinals of the NBA2K ‘Players-Only’ Tournament, which was broadcast on ESPN2.

The four winners from Sunday will join Friday’s winners — No. 16 Derrick Jones, No. 10 DeAndre Ayton, No. 2 Trae Young and No. 14 Patrick Beverly — in the quarterfinal round.

The ‘NBA2K’ tournament comes as the league looks to entertain fans despite a hiatus due to the coronavirus.

Here’s how Sunday’s games played out:

No. 8 Montrezl Harrell vs No. 9 Domantas Sabonis

Playing with his own Los Angeles Clippers, Harrell defeated Sabonis’ Indiana Pacers 73-51.

IRL Sabonis heatin up with 2K Sabonis 👀 #NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/QSsDiiPakG — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 5, 2020

No. 4 Donovan Mitchell vs No. 13 Rui Hachimura

Hachimura played with the Los Angeles Lakers and defeated Utah Jazz guard Mitchell, who played with the Brooklyn Nets, in a tight contest, 74-71.

.@spidadmitchell hits a big time trey with Kyrie to take the lead 🥶🥶🥶 #NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/Mom9u4SSPH — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 5, 2020

No. 5 Devin Booker vs No. 12 Otto Porter Jr.

The Phoenix Sun guard Booker opted away from playing with his team and instead used the Milwaukee Bucks while Porter Jr. played with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Booker, however, pulled out the 85-75 win.

No. 6 Andre Drummond vs No. 11 DeMarcus Cousins

The Cleveland Cavaliers center Drummond claimed the Los Angeles Lakers while Cousins opted to take the Brooklyn Nets.

Drummond extended his seven-point halftime lead to an impressive, 52-point win, 101-49.

Drummond at the 🚨 Tag a friend that plays 2K like @AndreDrummond pic.twitter.com/2WywBStuCu — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 6, 2020

The quarterfinal round will continue on Tuesday, which is set to be broadcast on ESPN2 starting at 7 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images