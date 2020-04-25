Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts first report to the Miami Dolphins, they won’t be the only new faces.

In fact, they’ll be one of many rolling into South Beach for the first time.

The Miami Dolphins had a treasure trove of early draft picks. In fact, when they took Raekwon Davis at 56th overall, it was their fifth selection of the draft.

It’s tough not to notice how busy the Dolphins have been the last two nights, and New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty pointed that out on Twitter. In doing so, he made sure to ask a favor of his now-former teammates.

Every time I get on twitter Mia drafting someone else… @KVN_03 @Roberts_52 share some picks 🤣🤣🤣-Dmac — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) April 25, 2020

A fair question.

The Baltimore Ravens, however, were willing to share a pick with the Patriots. New England moved up to 60th overall and took Josh Uche.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images