Torey Krug and the Boston Bruins have the same hope in mind.

Krug, whose contract expires at season’s end, was asked about his future Tuesday while speaking on a conference call with Bruins reporters. While the defensemen noted the pause on play hasn’t provided any sort of clarity as to what could come next, he did make it clear Boston is the place he wants to be moving forward.

Well, the feeling is mutual on the team’s side. Speaking with reporters Friday, Don Sweeney acknowledged the B’s have been in contact with the 28-year-old’s representatives, and it sounds as though the conversations have been positive.

Sweeney: "I dearly hope Torey (Krug) hasn’t played his last game (with the Bruins) this year or going forward.” — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 10, 2020

While Krug likely will be Boston’s in-house priority this offseason, he’s one of several B’s with business that will need to be taken care of in the coming months. Zdeno Chara also is bound for unrestricted free agency, while Jake DeBrusk, Karson Kuhlman and Anders Bjork will be restricted free agents.

