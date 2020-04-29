It’s hard to imagine going a whole season without professional sports. But it’s a possibility that continues to loom as the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep the United States.

Many sports leagues are on hold with no definite start date in sight. And even though leagues like Major League Baseball is optimistic games will be played this year, there’s still no guarantee.

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday told The New York Times that some sports may have to skip its 2020 season altogether due to the pandemic, noting that safety comes first.

“Safety, for the players and for the fans, trumps everything,” he said. “If you can’t guarantee safety, then unfortunately you’re going to have to bite the bullet and say, ‘We may have to go without this sport for this season.'”

Dr. Fauci also previously laid out a plan for how sports potentially could return safely without fans in attendance and keep the players isolated.

Fans likely wouldn’t want to see their favorite sport get canceled for the entire season, especially baseball that hasn’t even started yet or hockey which was mere weeks away from the playoffs starting. But a lot can happen in the coming weeks and months, and only time will tell how this all plays out.

