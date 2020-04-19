Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The iRacing Pro Invitational Series is back.

After taking a week off for Easter, NASCAR drivers will (virtually) reconvene Sunday for the eNASCAR Toyota Owners 150 at Richmond Raceway. Whether it’s on iRacing or in the real world, short track racing always is entertaining, and fan’s should expect nothing less from Sunday’s race.

Will this be a wreck-filled affair like the last two Pro Invitational Series events? Or will drivers have cleaned up their games after the Easter break?

We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch the Toyota Owners 150 online:

When: Sunday, April 19, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via iRacing.com