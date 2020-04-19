The iRacing Pro Invitational Series is back.
After taking a week off for Easter, NASCAR drivers will (virtually) reconvene Sunday for the eNASCAR Toyota Owners 150 at Richmond Raceway. Whether it’s on iRacing or in the real world, short track racing always is entertaining, and fan’s should expect nothing less from Sunday’s race.
It’s Race Day!
Short-track racing is on tap at virtual @RichmondRaceway in the #ToyotaOwners150 Presented by @ToyotaRacing. pic.twitter.com/UQN31WZcAv
— eNASCAR (@NASCAR) April 19, 2020
Will this be a wreck-filled affair like the last two Pro Invitational Series events? Or will drivers have cleaned up their games after the Easter break?
We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how to watch the Toyota Owners 150 online:
When: Sunday, April 19, at 1 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go
