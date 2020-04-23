Gisele Bundchen was in a gracious mood for Earth Day.

The 39-year-old supermodel celebrated Wednesday’s holiday with an Instagram post that featured new photos of her family, along with a lengthy caption. The standout is a seemingly new photo of her husband, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, laying on the beach with his kids.

Take a look:

Just as the movement of our breath relies on the beating of our hearts, just as a child in the womb depends on her mother for nutrients and life, we are inextricably connected to the earth we all share, and to one another. Thank you, Mother Earth, for everything you provide. For the air we breathe. The water we drink. The food we eat. Thank you for nourishing our lives and of all living beings. Thank you for the opportunity you give us to experience so many beautiful moments and create special memories that will last a lifetime. Thank you for being our home. All of us are responsible for the future of that home. It’s time for us to ask ourselves, What is important? What really matters? The answers we all come up with now will go a long way toward ensuring our survival, the quality of our lives and those of our children and grandchildren. I pray that we can become more loving and compassionate to ourselves, to one another and to our planet. #Earthday ❤🌎🙏

Brady, on the other hand, spent most of Wednesday celebrating his reunion with former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images